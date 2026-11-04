Sirsa accuses AAP of misrepresenting stubble-burning data in Punjab

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab of misrepresenting data on stubble burning in the state, alleging that FIRs are being registered against farmers despite the party claiming no farm fire incidents this year. Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Sirsa claimed that the Punjab government had spent ₹20-25 crore on advertisements to project that there was no stubble burning in the state this year.

He alleged that 271 FIRs have been filed against farmers in different districts of Punjab for stubble burning.

“There are more than 1,000 stubble-burning cases that we know of and 271 FIRs filed,” Sirsa said, alleging a contradiction between AAP’s public claims and the action being taken against farmers.

Accusing the party of misleading people over the contribution of stubble burning in Punjab to Delhi’s pollution, the minister said AAP leaders were claiming that the two were unrelated while FIRs were being filed against farmers in the state.

Sirsa also accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of taking “revenge on Delhi”, alleging that the party was uncomfortable with the improvements in the national capital’s air quality under the BJP government.

Claiming that October 2026 was the cleanest October in the last decade, Sirsa said Delhi had recorded 220 clean-air days so far this year.

He further claimed that the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was around 10 per cent lower than the corresponding levels in previous years, attributing the improvement to coordinated efforts by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s government and the city’s residents.

There was no immediate response from the AAP to Sirsa’s allegations.