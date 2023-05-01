Mohali police nab assault case accused after shootout

A Sirsa-based man, who is one of the accused in a case of assaulting and snatching the pistol of a patwari, was shot at in his right leg during an exchange of fire with the police at Mohali’s Shivalik City on Friday night.

Sahil Berri, a resident of Kaluana village in Sirsa, was accused of assaulting patwari Bhupinder Singh, who is posted at Santemajra village. According to the police, Berri was wanted in a case of snatching and rioting registered at Kharar Sadar on April 26.

Singh was travelling on the Kharar-Kurali road on April 25 when 12 armed men came out of two vehicles and vandalised his vehicle before pulling him out and assaulting him with baseball bats.

According to officials, the CIA team led by Deepak Kumar received a tip-off that Berri was spotted in Shivalik City.

Soon after receiving the information, a police team reached the spot. On seeing the cops, Berri tried to escape in his Honda City car, but the police party soon cornered him.

According to the police, the accused came out of his car and opened fire at the police party. In retaliation, the cops also fired and one of the bullets hit his right leg.

The police soon overpowered him and recovered a .32 pistol, two live cartridges and two shells from his possession. He was rushed to a hospital where he is under treatment.

The police have registered a case against Berri under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the IPC besides various sections of the Arms Act.

Rupinder Kaur Sohi, DSP, Kharar, said an investigation was on in the matter.

