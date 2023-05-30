Chandigarh: Man accused of sexually assaulting minor denied bail

A fast-track POCSO court has dismissed the bail application of a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl at her house in September 2022.

The accused was previously also denied bail on December 27, 2022.

As per police, he is a friend of the minor girl’s father. Her mother had told the police that the accused was visiting their house in September 2022. After he left around 10 pm, her daughter told her that he touched her private part while she was cooking food in the kitchen and her father was in the toilet.

The accused was arrested and has been in jail ever since. His bail application was opposed by police, stating that the child and complainant had yet to be examined. Also, if the accused was granted bail, he may overawe and influence them.

Denying bail, the court held that the accused was facing charges of serious nature and as per the criminal procedure, he had to be in judicial custody. Besides, the police and prosecution’s apprehensions cannot be overruled, the court added.

