Man accused of smuggling liquor escapes police custody in Ludhiana

A man accused of liquor smuggling fled from the court complex after pushing the police personnel guarding him on Wednesday.

The accused, Sandeep Singh of Manjit Nagar, had been arrested on March 1, and had been brought to the court complex for the hearing of his case. While returning from the court, the accused pushed home guard Hubb Lal and fled. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jinder Singh said a case had been registered under section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A hunt is on for his arrest.

The accused was facing trial in a liquor smuggling case that was lodged against him on March 27, 2018.