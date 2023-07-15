Chandigarh: Prosecution fails to prove charges, man acquitted in molestation case

A local court has acquitted a 28-year-old man in a 2019 molestation case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Jatinder, was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) , 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code at the Maloya police station in 2019.

A 28-year-old married woman from a colony in Chandigarh had alleged that Jatinder molested her while she was at a local grocery shop. When she slapped him, he attacked her with a sharp object. As she raised the alarm, people gathered and police were informed.

During trial, Jatinder’s defence counsel, advocate Palwinder Singh, argued that he had been falsely implicated in the case. His client had filed a police case against the woman’s brother, so she lodged a false complaint against Jatinder to take revenge. He contended that there was no witness at the spot and no evidence.

Considering the arguments, the court of judicial magistrate first class acquitted the accused.