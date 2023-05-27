One arrested for duping Karnal man of 13 lakh on pretext of job

The Karnal police have arrested a man for allegedly duping a youth of ₹13 lakh on the pretext of getting him a job in the Indian Railways.

The police said the accused was arrested from Amritsar on Friday and was produced before the court which sent him to judicial custody.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Dadu Malhotra of Karnal.

The police also claimed to have recovered ₹27,500 from his possession.

The victim, Akashdeep of Karnal, had filed a complaint with the police alleging that the accused was his neighbour and cheated him on the pretext of providing him a job in Railways and the deal was finalised at ₹22 lakh.

He alleged that he had given ₹13 lakh to the accused in instalments, but the accused did not fulfill his promise. On his complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 440, 406 and 506 of the IPC and the investigation is going on, said the police.

