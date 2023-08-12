Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 35-year-old man held for raping his friend’s minor daughter

35-year-old man held for raping his friend’s minor daughter

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 12, 2023 11:09 PM IST

The victim added that on August 4, the accused came to their house and asked her to accompany him citing some urgent work after which she followed him. The accused took her to Shri Bhaini Sahib village and raped her. He also threatened her to keep mum

The Koom Kalan police arrested a 35-year-old man for raping a 16-year-old daughter of his friend. The accused took the victim along with him citing some urgent work.

HT Image

According to the victim, the man was known to her father and was a frequent visitor to their house.

The victim added that on August 4, the accused came to their house and asked her to accompany him citing some urgent work after which she followed him. The accused took her to Shri Bhaini Sahib village and raped her. He also threatened her to keep mum.

On Friday, she narrated the entire incident to her parents, who took her to the police to file a complaint.

ASI Dharampal, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged an FIR under Sections 376, and 506 of the IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused after receiving the complaint. The police arrested the accused soon after lodging the FIR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rape friend
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP