Tippler stabs friend to death at sweetmeat shop in Giaspura, held

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend to death at a sweetmeat shop in full public view in Giaspura on Wednesday evening following a verbal spat, police said.

Inspector Satwant Singh, SHO at police station Division number 6, said that the police are trying to identify the accused. (iStock)

The police have identified the accused as Sandeep Sandy, who runs a telecommunication shop on Sua Road, Giaspura.

According to the police, after the incident, the accused fled from the spot and changed his blood stained clothes. He was trying to escape from the city when he was nabbed. The police lodged a murder case against the accused.

The victim and the accused were both in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Sonu, 28, of Amardas Colony. Hailing from Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh, Sonu had taken his wife to Ludhiana a few days ago.

According to eyewitnesses, Sonu, along with one of his friends, came to a sweetmeat shop. They were reportedly under the influence of liquor. Sonu and his friend indulged in a verbal spat over some issue.

His friend took a knife from the shop and stabbed Sonu in his neck. Sonu fell down and died on the spot. Before people could nab him, he managed to escape.

The police have sent the body to civil hospital for the postmortem.

Rahul, nephew of the victim, stated that he came to know about the incident through locals and rushed to the spot. He said that Sonu used to work as an assistant at a chemist shop. Around three months ago, he went to Faizabad to bring his wife along with him. He had returned a few days ago and started driving an auto.

Inspector Satwant Singh, SHO at police station Division number 6, said that the police are trying to identify the accused. The locals told police that the accused was usually seen with Sonu roaming around the locality.

