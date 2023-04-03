Ludhiana: One held for duping co-worker of 1.5 lakh

Two months after two persons withdrew ₹1.5 lakh from the bank account of their co-worker after stealing his ATM card, police have arrested one person in connection with the case.

Police also recovered ₹25,000 from his possession.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Mundian Khurd and Mulayam Singh, a resident of Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh. Gurpreet was arrested on Sunday.

The complainant Heem Bahadur, in his complaint, to the police said that he works at an industrial unit in the Focal Point area. The accused Gurpreet is the supervisor at the factory, and Mulayam also works there. The duo had come to meet the complainant at his house in Focal Point area on January 28.

He said that after chatting for a while, they stole his ATM card and left his home. Bahadur said that he came to know later that both had withdrawn ₹1.5 lakh from his bank account.

Station house officer inspector Amandeep Singh said that the hunt is on for the second accused who is on the run. He said that a case under sections 380 (theft) and 420(cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on February 2 at the Focal Point police station.

He said that Gurpreet has been earlier booked in a case under the Excise Act at the Tibba Police station in 2021. He said that the police are interrogating Gurpreet about the whereabouts of Mulayam.