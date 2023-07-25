Immigration fraud accused escapes police custody; 2 cops suspended

A man arrested in an immigration fraud case managed to escape from the Karnal police custody. The incident took place on Monday when the police had brought the accused, Gurlal Singh of Bada Gaon village, in the district to his office for recovery.

Soon after the incident, the police swung into action and Karnal SP Shashank Kumar Sawan has formed an SIT and a cash reward of ₹50,000 has been announced for providing any information about the accused. He also suspended two cops deputed in the custody of the accused.

Police said Gurlal was lodged in a jail in a case of cheating under the Immigration Act.

On July 21, he was taken on a production warrant in another case of the same offence registered at City police station.

The police said on July 23, he was brought to his office located on railway road for the recovery of money. When the police team reached the office, his relative Nirvair was there. When they were proceeding with the work, Gurlal’s brother and father also came there and allegedly engaged in a scuffle with the team and managed to free the accused.

Police have registered a fresh case against Gurlal, his brother Sahab Singh, father Daljeet Singh and Nirvair Singh under Sections 186, 224, 225, 34, 332 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code. As per the police, Gurlal is facing 24 cases, including scuffle, cheating on pretext of sending people abroad, attempt to murder and rape in Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Punjab.

The Karnal SP said two cops, including investigation officer Radhe Shyam and head constable Arvind, have been suspended and an SIT, led by DSP Vir Singh, has been formed to probe the matter. Searches are being conducted to arrest the accused.

