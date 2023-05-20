Man involved in drone-based smuggling from Pakistan arrested in Punjab’s Amritsar

Police have arrested a Tarn Taran-based man involved in drug smuggling from Pakistan using drones.

The arrested man has been identified as Jobanjeet Singh of Naushehra village, notorious for drug smuggling, falling under Sara-E-Amanat Khan police station of Tarn Taran district.

With the arrest of the accused, the police have also recovered 2.6 kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan with the use of drones, 2 kg of intoxicating powder, ₹7.40 lakh drug money and a .32 bore pistol.

Addressing a press conference, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Abhimanyu Rana said the accused was arrested during patrolling, and 100 gm of heroin was recovered from him on May 16.

“Based on suspicion, a team of crime investigation agency (CIA) wing led by its in-charge Amandeep Singh thoroughly questioned the accused during his three-day police remand. During the remand, the team recovered 2.5 kg of heroin, 2 kg of intoxicating powder, ₹7.40 lakh drug money and a .32 bore pistol at the accused’s instance in Cheema village of Tarn Taran,” Rana said.

He further said their investigation has found that the accused had been in contact with some Pakistani smugglers for the smuggling of drugs. He said as per the questioning of the accused, the recovered heroin was dropped by drones from across the border in Bharopal village and near Gharinda in Amritsar.

A senior police official, who is part of the investigation, said the accused came in contact with the Pakistani smugglers through Facebook.

The accused had been in the smuggling business for the last around four years, the ADCP added.

Rana said their investigation to ascertain the backward and forward linkages of the accused was still on.

