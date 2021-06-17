Man arrested, mother booked for dowry death in Chandigarh’s Dhanas

A Dhanas resident and his mother were booked for dowry death four days after his wife had allegedly hanged herself, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Budh Ram, alias Deepak, 25, a resident of small flats in EWS Colony, Dhanas, was arrested, while his mother Naina Devi, 46, is yet to be held.

The case was registered after the victim’s father, Billguram Gupta of Mauli Jagran, told the police that he had married his eldest daughter in April 2016 to Deepak. After a few days of marriage, however, the husband and his mother started harassing his daughter for more dowry, the complainant said.

He added that in 2019, his daughter had lodged a complaint of dowry harassment, but the matter had ended in compromise. But the harassment hadn’t stopped, he said.

On June 10 at around 11pm, his daughter had called him crying and urged him to take her back home, allegedly for fear of being killed by the husband. But the complainant along with his family were in Uttar Pradesh at the time, so he reassured his daughter.

On June 11, Deepak had called the complainant asking him to take back his daughter. But after sometime, he had called and informed them that their daughter had hanged herself. She was declared brought dead at PGIMER.

The victim’s family on Tuesday had held a protest outside Sarangpur police station seeking registration of the case against the accused. A case under Section 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.