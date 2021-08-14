Man asleep on roof of house hit by stray bullet in Ludhiana, suffers hand injury

A stray bullet hit a man sleeping on the roof of his rented accommodation at Kuldeep Nagar in Daresi late on Friday night. He suffered an injury to his hand.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Irfan, 34, who is a hosiery worker.

Gurmeet Kumar, the owner of the house, said that there was a power cut in the area because of which Irfan was sleeping on the roof of the house.

Irfan said that as he was sleep, he felt a sharp pain in his arm. As he woke up, he was shocked to see it was bleeding. He raised the alarm and called the landlord.

Gurmeet said the injury appeared to be from a bullet and he immediately sounded the police. Police reached the spot and recovered a bullet from the roof.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Dharampal said it is suspected that someone near the labour quarter had opened fire in the air.

Daresi police have lodged an FIR against unidentified accused under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms act. Police are going through records to trace licensed weapon holders in the area.

Previous incidents

A 22-year-old man was accidentally shot at during a celebratory firing at a marriage function in Janta Nagar here on February 19, 2019.

A two-year-old girl was injured after a stray bullet hit her in Kidwayi Nagar on November 9, 2018.

A 21- year-old girl sustained injuries on her hand after a stray bullet hit her while she was flying kites at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar on January 13, 2018.

A 35-year-old woman suffered injuries on her thigh as a stray bullet hit her in Kot Mangal Singh area of Daba on January 15, 2018. The woman, Riti Sharma, was on the roof of her house flying a kite with her family when the bullet hit her.

A hosiery worker suffered injuries on his finger after a stray bullet brushing his hand in Manmohan Colony at Bahadurke Road on August 18, 2018.