Man attacked, robbed of phone, wallet in Chandigarh’s Sector 17, two youths held

Acting swiftly into a Monday night robbery behind the Sector-17 ISBT, the Chandigarh Police arrested two youths for the crime on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Parmod Yadav, 22, and Shubham, 21, both residents of Dhanas, were arrested for attacking a Kajheri resident with a knife and iron punch, and robbing him of his mobile phone and wallet. Both articles were recovered from them.

The victim, Akram, alias Shahrukh, 29, had sustained injuries on the head as well as arm in the attack.

In his complaint, Akram told the police that he worked as a tailor in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. On Monday night after finishing work, he took an auto-rickshaw from Sector 26 to the Sector-17 ISBT to return home in Kajheri, Sector 52.

He said when he reached in front of the Fire Wing building near the ISBT, two men on a black motorcycle intercepted him.

Threatening him, the duo demanded his mobile phone and when Akram resisted, they attacked him on the head with an iron punch and a knife. They then snatched his mobile phone and wallet from his pocket and fled.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station and arrested the accused on Tuesday. They were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.