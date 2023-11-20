Man attacked with swords, knives in Mohali

A 33-year-old man was hospitalised after being attacked with swords and sharp-edged weapons near Cheema Chowk in Mohali in broad daylight on Saturday morning.

Four men arrived at Cheema Chowk, Mohali, in a car, and launched an attack on the man with swords and small knives. (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Jagdip Singh, a resident of Chajjumajra, suffered five deep gashes on the head, arms and legs, said police. Father of two, he operates a bike taxi for a living.

In his statement to police at the local civil hospital, where he is remains admitted, Jadip said after dropping off a passenger, he had stopped at a roadside tea stall near Cheema Chowk around 10.30 am.

Four men arrived there in a car, and launched an attack on him with swords and small knives, he alleged.

Hearing his screams, onlookers gathered at the spot, following which the accused fled after threatening him of dire consequences.

Police responded to the scene on being informed and rushed Jagdip to the civil hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The accused have an old enmity with the victim. They had fought on November 7 as well in Chajjumajra, but had reached a compromise. On Saturday, the accused summoned Jagdip near Cheema Chowk, where they assaulted him. It was the public’s timely intervention that saved the victim’s life,” a police officer said.

Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase 1 police station.

Three of the accused were identified as Sukhdeep Singh and Sukhtaj Singh of Ferozepur; and Harjit Singh of Kharar. A manhunt has been launched to trace them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON