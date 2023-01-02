Man ‘beaten to death’ during kidnapping bid in Ludhiana: Deceased’s kin have decided to not file complaint, say police

Three days after a man was allegedly beaten to death while he was attempting to kidnap a two and half year old girl in Ram Nagar, Bhamian Kalan, police on Sunday said his family has decided to not file a complaint in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Jagjatin Singh, 34, of Jhabewal village, who was a factory worker.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Jamalpur police station, said Jagjatin’s father Surinder Singh and his family members had been called to the police station on Sunday to record their statement. After they were shown CCTV footage of the incident, they decided to not pursue a case, the SHO said.

The inspector added that based on the statement of Surinder, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.

Locals had allegedly lynched Jagjatin to death after he was caught while attempting to kidnap a minor girl near her house in Ram Nagar on December 29. He was rushed to the hospital by police, where he was declared dead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Jamalpur police lodged a case of kidnapping against him based on the complaint of Kanhaiya Kumar, the girl’s father. Kanhaiya told police that his daughter, Anshika, was playing outside the house. At around 6 pm, his wife Puneeta rushed outside after she heard Anshika’s cries and saw the man trying to abduct her daughter and raised an alarm, following which the locals gathered there and thrashed the suspect.

Jagjatin is survived by his wife, child and parents. His body has been kept at the mortuary of the civil hospital and the postmortem will be conducted on Monday.