Man booked for raping 33-year-old married woman at Mohali hotel

Police on Tuesday booked a man for sedating and raping a 33-year-old married woman at a hotel in Dhakoli.

The woman, a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana, told police that she worked as a tailor. In 2021, Manish called her over WhatsApp, claiming to be from Germany. (Getty image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Manish, alias Ladi, had introduced himself as a German national to the woman, as per her complaint. Police have yet to ascertain his whereabouts.

The woman, a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana, told police that she worked as a tailor. In 2021, Manish called her over WhatsApp, claiming to be from Germany.

He offered her professional partnership in Ambala and thus they continued to stay in touch for work. On October 19, 2023, he informed her that he was coming to India and asked her to meet him in Dera Bassi on November 4. He picked her up from the Dera Bassi local bus stand in his car and took her to a hotel in Dhakoli.

As she had a severe headache, he gave her medicine. At the hotel, after interacting for a few minutes, she fell asleep. When she woke up, she found herself naked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When she confronted Manish, he showed her a video of him raping her. He threatened to circulate the video if she revealed the crime to anyone, she alleged.

Manish dropped her at the Dera Bassi bus stand in the evening, following which she shared her ordeal with her husband and informed the police.

The accused was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at the Dhakoli police station. Efforts are on to trace and arrest him.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON