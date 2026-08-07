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Man booked for raping16-year-old daughter in Ludhiana

The case came to light after the teenager confided in her mother and alleged that her father had sexually assaulted and threatened her

Published on: Aug 7, 2026, 22:53:14 IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The Jamalpur police on Friday registered a case against a 47-year-old man for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter while his wife was away at work. The case came to light after the teenager confided in her mother and alleged that her father had sexually assaulted and threatened her.

Acting on the complaint lodged on Thursday, police registered a case under Section 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (File)
Acting on the complaint lodged on Thursday, police registered a case under Section 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (File)

According to the police, the victim’s mother stated in her complaint that she and her husband work as labourers. On August 5, her husband (the accused) stayed home, claiming he was unwell, while she left for work, the complainant said. When she returned in the evening, she found their daughter frightened and distressed, she added.

The complainant told police that the girl then disclosed that her father had sexually assaulted her in her absence and threatened her with serious consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

Acting on the complaint lodged on Thursday, police registered a case under Section 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

 
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