Bathinda man booked for taking 1.67-crore loans on mortgaged properties

A man has been booked for taking ₹1.67 crore in loans, starting in 2020, on already mortgaged properties from Punjab and Sind Bank, Sector 17. The accused, Harkirat Singh Sandhu of Bathinda, was booked after a complaint from the bank officials.

The accused had applied for the loans as proprietor of HS Rice and General Mills on Madhir Road, Husnar village, Giddarbaha. (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had mortgaged properties in Giddarbaha and Muktsar Sahib in Punjab through other banks and still secured loans from Punjab and Sind Bank against them. As the accused failed to make the EMI payments, the loans were declared a non-performing asset.

Sandhu had applied for the loans as proprietor of HS Rice and General Mills on Madhir Road, Husnar village, Giddarbaha.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-17 police station.

Cheating case against realtor

A cheating case was registered against Uday Raj Singh Brar, chairman of UK Homes Private Limited, and others, at the Sector-17 police station. The complainant, Mohan Joshi from Shimla, alleged that the accused had cheated him of ₹8,43,750 by alluring him to buy residential plots in Zirakpur on April 10, 2012. He alleged that he has not been given possession of the plots or his money back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON