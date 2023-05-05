Ludhiana: Cheated by friends, 31-year-old man hangs self

Cheated by friends, a 31-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Tharike village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Before ending his life, the man recorded a video message on his phone and sent it to his wife and relatives.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Following the statement of the wife of the victim, the Sadar police on Thursday lodged an FIR against the accused. While one of their aides is yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the wife of the victim. In her complaint, she stated that her husband had been in depression for the past few days. On being asked, he told her that his friends cheated him. He said his friends had formed three firms in his name and executed GST fraud. He had come to know about the fraud when he received phone calls from the GST department.

She added that her husband had locked himself in the room on Wednesday night and hanged himself. She came to know about it on Thursday morning. She added that when her husband did not open the door, she called the relatives, who broke open the door.

She found that her husband had recorded a video message before hanging himself. In the video message, he stated that one of his friends introduced him to the other one claiming that the latter would help him in getting a loan from the bank. He gave his documents to the accused for a ₹1.5 lakh loan. The accused misused the documents and created fake firms in his name and committed fraud with the GST department.

Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Sadar police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.

