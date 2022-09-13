Man dies as truck rams into e-rickshaw on Ludhiana’s Brown road

A labourer died, while others suffered injuries after a truck hit an e-rickshaw at Brown road during the wee hours on Monday. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors said they were in critical condition.

Both the truck and e-rickshaw drivers escaped from the spot after the incident

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Mohammad Nanne. Three of his friends, Mohammad Riaz, Mohammad Gulzar and Mohammad Aslam — all hailing from Bihar were living in a rented accommodation in Dhoka Mohalla and worked as daily labourers.

The Division number 2 police lodged a complaint against the unidentified truck driver following the complaint of Mohammad Mukhtar, one of the victims’ brother.

Mukhtar said Mohammad Riaz was coming back to Ludhiana from his hometown in Bihar on Sunday late, while Nanne, Gulzar and Aslam had gone to Ludhiana railway station to receive him.

The group hired an e-rickshaw from the railway station. Upon reaching the Brown road, the truck hit their e-rickshaw. Such was the impact of the collision that the e-rickshaw turned over onto the road and Mohammad Nanne died at the spot.

Inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, station house officer at the Division number 2 police station said Riaz’s condition was critical and he, along with Aslam, has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, while Gulzar is admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

The inspector said a hunt is on for the arrest of the truck driver.