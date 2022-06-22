Man dies during carjacking bid, aide arrested in Ludhiana village

A man died during a carjacking bid after the motorcycle which he along with his aide was riding rammed into a wall at Baranhara village on Monday, while his aide, who escaped unhurt in the crash, has been arrested. The accused were chasing an NRI with the intention of robbing him of his Thar.

The accused who died in the attempt has been identified as Lakhwinder Singh of Majra Khurd village of Ludhiana. His aide Harpreet Singh of Jalandhar has been arrested by the police.

The complaint, who is a resident of Baranhara village, said that he is an NRI and returned from the Philippines about three months ago. He is opening a restaurant in Doraha, the work of which is in the last stage. He was returning late from the site with his friend.

On Monday at 3:20 am he along with his friend was returning from Doraha in his Thar jeep. When he was about to reach his village, two miscreants started chasing him.

“I sped up the vehicle but the accused kept on chasing me. They tried to damage the windshield of the vehicle with a baseball bat but failed. The accused flashed a gun following which I sped up the vehicle to escape. After reaching my house, I stopped the vehicle, but the accused failed to notice the T-point and crashed their motorcycle into a wall and fell on the road,” he said.

“The accused who was driving the bike suffered head injuries, while his aide escaped unhurt in the accident. On hearing the noise, the villagers gathered there and nabbed the accused. His aide was rushed to the hospital,” he added.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Talwinder Singh said that Lakhwinder had suffered a head injury and he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment. Lakhwinder and Harpreet are already facing trial in criminal cases. The police have also recovered a .32 bore pistol with five live cartridges from Harpreet’s possession. Harpreet stated that before targeting the NRI, they had tried to break open the shutter of an auto agency with intention to steal bikes, but failed.

The PAU police lodged an FIR under Sections 379-B (snatching), 511 (attempt to commit an offence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and the Arms Act against the accused.

