Ludhiana: Two booked after man dies during scuffle

A 55-year-old man died during a scuffle with his brother and nephew over a dispute over property in Gaunsgarh village of Ladhowal on Tuesday, police said.

The police have lodged an FIR against his brother and nephew for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. (iStock)

According to police, the accused gave a push to the deceased following which he fell on the ground and died. The police have lodged an FIR against his brother and nephew for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The deceased has been identified as Gurcharan Singh. The FIR has been lodged following the statements of Jagsir Singh, son of the deceased. The accused have been identified as Jagtar Singh and his son Harjinder Singh.

Inspector Jagdev Singh Dhaliwal, SHO at Ladhowal police station said that Gurcharan and his brother Jagtar had a dispute over division of land between them. They indulged in a scuffle on Monday during which Jagtar and his son Harjinder pushed Gurcharan Singh. He fell down on the ground and died.

The Inspector added that the police have registered a case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC against the accused. Gurcharan had no visible injury on his body. The cause of death would be ascertained after the autopsy.

