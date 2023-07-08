22-yr-old dies of suspected case of drug overdose in Punjab’s Ludhiana

A 22-year-old man died of a suspected drug overdose in a hotel room near Ludhiana Railway station on Friday afternoon. Two men had availed the room on rent in a hotel on Thursday. The police found three syringes in the room, including one stuck in the veins of the victim. The division number 1 police lodged an FIR against an unidentified friend of the victim, who is missing and initiated an investigation.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, additional SHO at Division number 1 police station, said that three syringes were found in the room.

Vijay Kumar Sharma, manager of the hotel said that the victim, who is a resident of Koom Kalan village, along with his friend had availed a room on Thursday evening. Sharma said that on Friday afternoon he made a call to the room but nobody answered. When the hotel staff went to check the room, they found the man dead, while his friend was missing.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, additional SHO at Division number 1 police station, said that three syringes were found in the room. “It is a suspected case of drug overdose. The police have lodged an FIR under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified accused. The victim had deposited his identification proof at the hotel reception while availing the room. The police will trace and arrest his friend,” he said.

