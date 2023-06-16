Man dies after car plunges into canal in Ludhiana’s Doraha

A 31-year-old man drowned in Sirhind Canal near Doraha after his car plunged into the water body, police said.

The victim has been identified as Amandeep Singh, 31, of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar of Ludhiana. He used to work at an Alloy factory near Doraha in Ludhiana. (Stock photo)

The body was fished out from near Ajnod village on Friday. The police handed over the body to the family after conducting postmortem.

The police initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at Doraha police station, said that onlookers noticed a car plunging into canal and informed the police at around 11.30 pm on Thursday. He lost control of the car after it hit the stone lying on the roadside following which the vehicle plunged into the canal.

They rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. With the help of locals and divers, the police fished out the car, but the occupant was missing.

The SHO added that the police identified the man from the documents recovered from the car and informed his family members. The police pressed in divers to trace him. On Friday afternoon, the police fished out the body near Ajnod bridge.

Further, the SHO added that the victim used to work in an alloy factory in Doraha. The car belongs to his employer. After finishing up with the day, he was returning home after dropping his employer at his house in Doraha.

An eyewitness, Karamvir Singh, a resident of Shankar village, said that he was crossing from the road when he saw the car falling into the canal. The occupant of the car managed to get out of the vehicle, but he was swept away with the flow of water. The man cried for help and suddenly disappeared in water.

The eyewitness said that he raised an alarm and alerted the police.

Ramal Singh, father of the victim, said that the victim was his younger son, while his elder son is settled abroad.

On January 6, two men died, while two others survived after the car in which they were travelling plunged into a canal near Dalla village in Jagraon.

