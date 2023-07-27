Man trying to save inverter from floodwater electrocuted to death in Mohali

A 34-year-old man was electrocuted to death while trying to move an inverter to a dry place amid waterlogging at a housing society in Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur, on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as Sham Shetty, was a native of Karnataka. He was living in Bliss Avenue Society and worked as a sales representative for an international car company.

As per police, rainwater entered the basement of the housing society on Tuesday night. Shetty, who had purchased an inverter just two days ago and installed it in the basement, went to move the electrical device to a dry platform. In the process, he came in contact with a naked wire and was electrocuted.

Other residents of the locality rushed to Shetty’s aid and disconnected the power supply. They rushed him to a hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

Shetty is survived by his wife and a four-year-old child.

The Zirakpur municipal council (MC) officials alleged that opening of the duct of a stormwater drain on the Panchkula side caused waterlogging in Peer Muchalla.

“The duct, 12 feet in diameter, handles stormwater of Panchkula’s Sectors 20 and 21. It has been directed towards Peer Muchalla, which caused waterlogging in 24 housing societies. MC staff worked tirelessly through Wednesday to drain the water out that was three to four feet deep in several places,” said Ravneet Singh, executive officer, Zirakpur MC.

“We have written a letter to the Mohali deputy commissioner to take up the matter with Panchkula to prevent a repeat that could lead to more tragedies and damage,” Singh added.

Among the affected societies were Trishla Plus, Exotic Heights, Chinar Apartment, Prakash Towers, Ashirwad Towers, Royal Estate 2, City Height, Shivam Homes, Imperial Residency, Bliss Greens and Nirmal Towers. The sudden flooding damaged several vehicles parked in their basements.

Sukhdev Chaudhary, president, Joint Action Committee of Resident Welfare Associations in Zirakpur and Peer Muchalla, questioned who will be accountable for the loss of life and damage to property caused due to the sudden release of water from Panchkula side.

“It is absolutely criminal to flood areas in the neighbouring state. The Panchkula administration has completely failed in storm water management,” he said.

Puja, a resident of Peer Muchalla, said such a situation had never been witnessed in the residential colonies before. She said RWA members apprised the MC officials about the waterlogging on Tuesday night, following which authorities started evacuating people through tractor-trailers.