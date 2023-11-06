Man ends life after killing his 2 children in Jhajjar

A 35-year-old man reportedly ended his life after killing his two children at a village in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said police.

A 35-year-old man reportedly ended his life after killing his two children at a village in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said police.

The deceased was working as a bus driver in Delhi. According to police, he first hanged both his children, daughter aged 13 and son, 11, and then hanged himself at his house.

DSP Dharambir Singh said that he had engaged in a verbal spat with his wife on Saturday night following which she went to her brother-in-law’s house.

“When she returned, she found her husband and both kids hanging in a room. She informed the police, and we reached there. As per his family, the deceased was facing financial problems,” the DSP added.

He said that the deceased had taken a loan of ₹8 lakh and he had given that amount to his friend for purchasing a car. Inquest proceedings have been started after registering a case under section 174 of CrPC.

“His friend neither returned the money nor the car. He was upset. We have started an investigation and the victims’ bodies were handed over to their family after conducting autopsies,” the DSP added.

