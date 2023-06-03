Burglary accused escapes from civil hospital in Ludhiana

Hours after being arrested in connection with a case of burglary, a man escaped from police custody from the civil hospital here.

Burglary accused escapes from civil hospital

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, along with his two aides, was brought to the civil hospital for medical examination on Thursday. He fled after giving a push to the police personnel accompanying them. The Division number 2 police lodged an FIR against the accused.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Shankar of Barewal Road.

The Sarabha Nagar police arrested Shankar, his aides Akhilesh Kumar of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and Sanjit Kumar of Adarsh Colony on Thursday for burglary following the complaint of Bhupinder Kapil of Sukhdev Nagar. Kapil in his complaint stated that the accused had stolen ₹13,000 and eight T-shirts from the store on May 26.

After arresting the accused on Thursday, the police took them to the Ludhiana civil hospital for their medical examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ASI Rachpal Singh said that the hospital was crowded and taking advantage of the situation, Shankar gave him a push and escaped.

An FIR has been lodged against Shankar under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC at Division number 2 police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON