Ludhiana: Bihar man gets 10-year RI for rape bid on 5-year-old

A special fast track court here on Friday sentenced a man from Bihar to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to rape a 5-year-old girl.

The mother of the victim had filed a complaint on June 30, 2021, stating that Ajajul Ansari, 26, a native of Madhubani, Bihar, who worked as a labourer in Ludhiana, attempted to rape her 5-year-old daughter. (Getty Images/Purestock)

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.10 lakh on the convict, directing that the total fine amount ₹1 lakh will be given to the victim.

The mother of the victim had filed a complaint on June 30, 2021, stating that Ajajul Ansari, 26, a native of Madhubani, Bihar and worked as a labourer in Ludhiana, attempted to rape her 5-year-old daughter.

She had said that the accused had lured the girl with biscuits and tried to sexually assault her. However, hearing cries of the girl, locals rescued her. An FIR was registered at Tibba police station in Ludhiana.

The court has convicted the accused and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under section 18 of the POCSO Act, 4 years of imprisonment under 363 of the IPC and five years of imprisonment under section 366-A of the IPC. All sentences will run concurrently.

