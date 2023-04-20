Chandigarh man awarded 20-year RI for raping, impregnating minor

Over two years after a 22-year-old married man raped and impregnated a minor girl in September 2020, a fast-track court has sentenced him to 20-year rigorous imprisonment.

The accused, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Hallomajra, has been convicted under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹22,000 on him.

The case dates back to September 19, 2020, when the minor girl’s father had approached the police after she went missing.The father had told the police that his youngest child, a Class-9 student, had left home for school, but never returned home. He had suspected that his daughter was enticed and kidnapped by someone.

The girl was eventually traced to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and rescued by Child Helpline. Her medical examination had revealed her pregnancy. Police later arrested Rakesh Kumar for the crime and booked him for kidnapping and rape.

During pronouncement of sentence, the convict pleaded leniency, stating that he was a labourer’s son and aspired to be an officer. Also, he is married and his family is dependent on him.

However, observing that there was no reason to treat the convict with leniency, the court awarded him 20-year rigorous imprisonment.

