Chandigarh: Man gets 20-year jail term for sexually assaulting girl

A fast-track POCSO court has awarded 20 years jail to a man for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, whom he met on social media. (Representational image)

The court has also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on Mohit, then 21 years old, from Sector 20, Chandigarh.

In this case, an FIR was registered on November 8, 2019, under Sections 376(3) and 377 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act at Police Station, Maloya, Chandigarh.

On the intervening night of November 7 and 8, 2019, the victim along with her parents came to the Police Post-22, Chandigarh, and stated in her complaint that she

came in contact with Mohit through a social media app 25 days ago.

Later, he sent her a message on WhatsApp and asked her to meet him. The FIR mentions that the man came in a car and met the girl near Kiran Cinema, Sector 22, Chandigarh, and took her to a street near a school in the same sector. The FIR mentions that after sexually assaulting her, the man dropped her near Kiran Cinema.

The girl on reaching home narrated the entire incident to her parents who lodged a police complaint.

However, the convict’s counsel pleaded that he had been falsely implicated in the case, adding that the victim was in touch with the accused and was having friendly relations with him. When the family members of the girl came to know, a false case was registered, the counsel claimed.

After hearing both sides, the court convicted the man and awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to him.

