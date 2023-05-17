Man caught entering gurdwara wearing shoes in Punjab’s Rajpura, handed over to police

Patiala



A man was handed over to the police after he allegedly entered a gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes and without any head-covering, police said on Wednesday.

According to reports, a man, identified as Sahil, was taken out of the gurdwara when he was seen wearing shoes and was also not covering his head. When he again entered the gurdwara, ‘sevadars’ (volunteers) and devotes thrashed him and handed him over to the police.

A police official said a case under Section 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) has been registered against the man.

President of the gurdwara committee Abrinder Singh Kang said they were actively reviewing the incident and considering appropriate measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The man’s mother said he was undergoing treatment for depression at a hospital in Patiala. Police said investigation in the matter is underway.

Later in the day, the man was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for treatment.

