Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man caught entering gurdwara wearing shoes in Punjab’s Rajpura, handed over to police

Man caught entering gurdwara wearing shoes in Punjab’s Rajpura, handed over to police

ByHT Correspondent
May 17, 2023 11:10 PM IST

A man was handed over to the police after he allegedly entered a gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes and without any head-covering

Patiala

A police official said a case under Section 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) has been registered against the man. (Representational Photo)

A man was handed over to the police after he allegedly entered a gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes and without any head-covering, police said on Wednesday.

According to reports, a man, identified as Sahil, was taken out of the gurdwara when he was seen wearing shoes and was also not covering his head. When he again entered the gurdwara, ‘sevadars’ (volunteers) and devotes thrashed him and handed him over to the police.

A police official said a case under Section 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) has been registered against the man.

President of the gurdwara committee Abrinder Singh Kang said they were actively reviewing the incident and considering appropriate measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The man’s mother said he was undergoing treatment for depression at a hospital in Patiala. Police said investigation in the matter is underway.

Later in the day, the man was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
patiala Shoes gurdwara
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP