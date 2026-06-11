Panipat police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly stealing ₹8 lakh in cash and jewellery worth ₹15 lakh from a locked house in the Tehsil Camp area of the district.

Man held for ₹23 lakh theft in Panipat

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The accused, identified as Ramsneh, a resident of Jawa Colony in Panipat, was produced in the court, which remanded him to three-day police custody.

Police said that the arrest was made by a CIA-II team led by Inspector Virendra, and during interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the theft.

According to a complaint lodged by Sunny, he had travelled to Patna on February 6, 2025, and when he returned three days later, he found his house ransacked.

“Upon entering the house, I found the locks of two iron almirahs (cupboards) in the room broken, and items scattered. Cash amounting to ₹8 lakh was missing from one almirah, while gold and silver jewellery and important documents were missing from the other,” he told the police, following which a case was registered.

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{{^usCountry}} Inspector Virendra said that the accused admitted to another house burglary and two motorcycle thefts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Virendra said that the accused admitted to another house burglary and two motorcycle thefts. {{/usCountry}}

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“Cases regarding these incidents are already registered at the Tehsil Camp police station. The accused admitted that he would steal a motorcycle 15 to 20 days prior to targeting vacant houses. He would then use the stolen motorcycle to scout the colony, target empty homes, and subsequently abandon the stolen bike,” the officer added.