close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

Man held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 10, 2023 06:10 AM IST

A case has been registered against Tarun under sections 21B-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Salem Tabri police station

The anti-narcotic cell of the city police commissionerate arrested a man for alleged drug peddling and seized 120 grams of heroin from his possession during a routine patrol.

Man held for drug peddling in Ludhiana
Man held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

The accused has been identified as Tarun Kumar, a resident of New Pratap Nagar and was currently residing in the Peeru Banda area.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Rupinder Kaur Sra, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP- investigation), said a case has been registered against Tarun under sections 21B-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Salem Tabri police station.

Tarun is facing two cases of theft and the other is related to drug peddling. These cases were previously registered at Division number 8 and Salem Tabri police stations, respectively.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out