Man held for drug peddling in Ludhiana
A case has been registered against Tarun under sections 21B-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Salem Tabri police station
The anti-narcotic cell of the city police commissionerate arrested a man for alleged drug peddling and seized 120 grams of heroin from his possession during a routine patrol.
The accused has been identified as Tarun Kumar, a resident of New Pratap Nagar and was currently residing in the Peeru Banda area.
Rupinder Kaur Sra, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP- investigation), said a case has been registered against Tarun under sections 21B-61-85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Salem Tabri police station.
Tarun is facing two cases of theft and the other is related to drug peddling. These cases were previously registered at Division number 8 and Salem Tabri police stations, respectively.
