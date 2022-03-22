Man held for helping undertrial accused escape from Mohali district court

Police’s crime branch arrested a man who helped an undertrial person escape from Mohali district court on November 30, 2021.

The accused, Dharampal of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, was waiting outside the court in a car and had helped the undertrial Ashish Goyal, 45, escape on November 30.

Police said Goyal was under arrest in a cheating case lodged in Burail jail and was brought for an appearance in another case lodged under sections 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under section 82 of Act 2 of 1974) against him at Mataur police station.

Police had received a tip-off about the movement of illegal arms on Friday and a naka was set up Near Indira Flats Turn, NIC, Manimajra. Around 8pm, a pedestrian coming from NIC Kheda Temple was apprehended by police. Upon searching him, a country made pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered.

A case under Arms Act was registered at the IT park police station where the accused was arrested.

Upon questioning, it was revealed that the accused, along with another accomplice, had planned Goyal’s escape. He received ₹3 lakh from Goyal’s wife.

The accused Pal is a history sheeter and has been arrested in 11 cases. In an attempt to murder case, he had been sentenced for 10 years and was currently out on parole. The accused was produced in court on Saturday and sent to police remand.