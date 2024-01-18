close_game
Man held for raping minor daughter in Rajouri

Man held for raping minor daughter in Rajouri

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 18, 2024 06:16 AM IST

“We have lodged a case under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Dharamsal police station,” said a senior police officer

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly raping his minor daughter in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials.

Police said that he medical examination of the girl was being conducted by a team of doctors and the report was awaited. (iStock)
Police said that he medical examination of the girl was being conducted by a team of doctors and the report was awaited. (iStock)

“A complaint was received by Teryath police post. It was alleged that a girl, aged 17, was had been sexually abused by her real father. We lodged a case under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Dharamsal police station,” said a senior police officer.

The accused was arrested and further proceedings under law have been initiated, he added.

He said that he medical examination of the girl was being conducted by a team of doctors and the report was awaited. The incident has invited sharp condemnation by the people in the area, who have demanded strict action against the accused.

