Man held for raping woman at Meham animal farm

The Rohtak police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 29-year-old woman from Gurugram after luring her to an animal farm in the Meham area on the pretext of showing her dogs.

The Rohtak police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 29-year-old woman from Gurugram after luring her to an animal farm in the Meham area on the pretext of showing her dogs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the police, the accused identified as Vishal Kumar alias Golu, a resident of Meham, has been booked under Section 64 (1) of the BNS on the victim’s complaint.

In her complaint filed with the Rohtak police, the victim alleged that the incident took place on July 6 when she visited Rohtak to meet her female friend staying at a rented accommodation in Rohtak. As she wanted to buy a dog, her friend provided the contact number of the accused who has a dog farm.

“When I contacted him to see the dogs, he called me near a village from where he picked me up in his car and took me to a farmhouse on the pretext of showing me the dogs,” the victim stated in her complaint.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On reaching the farmhouse, he allegedly asked her to wait in a room while he went to bring the dogs. About 15 minutes later, he returned, locked the room from inside and raped her, she said in her complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On reaching the farmhouse, he allegedly asked her to wait in a room while he went to bring the dogs. About 15 minutes later, he returned, locked the room from inside and raped her, she said in her complaint. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Later, the victim called her friend and the matter was reported to the police after which the accused was arrested.

Rohtak superintendent of police Gaurav Rajpurohit said on the complaint of the victim the FIR has been registered and the accused had been arrested.