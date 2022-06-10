Man held with 50g heroin, 5.8 lakh, pistol in Kharar

A man was arrested with 50g heroin, ₹5.8 lakh drug money, a .32 bore pistol and five cartridges in Kharar on Thursday.

The accused, Nikhil Kant Sharma of Patiala, said he lived in a rented accommodation in Kharar with his accomplices – Manpreet Singh of Ludhiana, Sunil Kumar and Jasmeet Singh of Hoshiarpur. He said that he had purchased the pistol from the money earned from the sales of narcotics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said, “A special operation was launched against drug trafficking under Mohali deputy superintendent of police Kuljinder Singh and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff in-charge Shiv Kumar, during which the accused was arrested with heroin, drug money, arms and ammunition and an electronic digital weighing machine.”

A case was registered under sections of the Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sadar Kharar police station.

Two held with 2.5kg opium

Two men were arrested with 2.5kg opium in Phase 11, Mohali, on Thursday .

The accused were identified as Ghalender and Raj Kumar of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The duo procured the drugs from UP and Jharkhand and sold it to Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}