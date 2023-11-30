Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man held with six pistols, 43 cartridges in Panipat

Man held with six pistols, 43 cartridges in Panipat

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 30, 2023 08:44 AM IST

A local resident named Mehfooz, alias Fouji, was arrested for possessing six countrymade pistols and 43 live cartridges. He was trying to sell them illegally in the district.

Police have arrested a local resident for allegedly possessing six countrymade pistols and 43 live cartridges, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused bought the weapons from Madhya Pradesh and was trying to sell them in Panipat illegally. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Mehfooz, alias Fouji, was arrested by the CIA-3 unit from Samalkha town. SP Ajeet Singh Shekhawat said the accused, who was a driver, bought the weapons from Madhya Pradesh and was trying to sell them in the district illegally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP