Man held with six pistols, 43 cartridges in Panipat
A local resident named Mehfooz, alias Fouji, was arrested for possessing six countrymade pistols and 43 live cartridges. He was trying to sell them illegally in the district.
Police have arrested a local resident for allegedly possessing six countrymade pistols and 43 live cartridges, officials said on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Mehfooz, alias Fouji, was arrested by the CIA-3 unit from Samalkha town. SP Ajeet Singh Shekhawat said the accused, who was a driver, bought the weapons from Madhya Pradesh and was trying to sell them in the district illegally.
Topics