Man held with six pistols, 43 cartridges in Panipat

Police have arrested a local resident for allegedly possessing six countrymade pistols and 43 live cartridges, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused bought the weapons from Madhya Pradesh and was trying to sell them in Panipat illegally. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Mehfooz, alias Fouji, was arrested by the CIA-3 unit from Samalkha town. SP Ajeet Singh Shekhawat said the accused, who was a driver, bought the weapons from Madhya Pradesh and was trying to sell them in the district illegally.

