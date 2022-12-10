Man hurt in celebratory firing incident in Mansa

A person suffered bullet injury in a case of celebratory firing in Mansa district on Saturday evening.

According to the Mansa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sanjeev Goyal, preliminary investigation says one Navjot Singh has been identified as the person who allegedly opened fire at a function held in a marriage palace on the outskirts of Mansa town. “Navjot is stated to be a constable with the state police but it is yet to be ascertained. Police teams are working to identify the accused and the weapon used in the incident. No one is detained as yet,” DSP said.

Police officials said the injured has been identified as Gurwinder Singh of Malkana village near Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda.

The DSP said that Gurwinder suffered an injury in the thigh and was rushed to a hospital in Bathinda.

“Injured was taken for medical care without any specific information about the hospital to which he was taken from the marriage palace. Teams have been deputed to contact the families who solemnised marriage for further details,” he added.