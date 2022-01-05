Man impersonating as OSD to Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi dupes Ludhiana trader of 22,000, arrested

Ludhiana Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly impersonating as an officer on special duty (OSD) to Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to dupe a trader of ₹22,000 on the pretext of helping him release his material seized by sales tax officials.

Police said the accused, identified as Vijay Pandey of Naulakha Garden Colony who owns a business of installing closed-circuit television cameras, has cheated many others in the past and also tricked police officials under his false identity.

A case has registered following the statement of Jatin Kumar, a resident of Jaiswal Colony of Basti Jodhewal.

In his statement, the complainant said his friend had bought some ready-made garments from Dehradun, which were seized by sales tax department in December 2021. He added that they came in contact with the accused later that month, and were assured that he would help them in getting the merchandise released.

The complainant paid ₹22,000 cash, following which the accused started threatening them. The complainant also alleged that the accused had duped two women—Merry John and Shakuntla Benjamin—of ₹40,000 and ₹20,000 on the pretext of helping them secure a government job.

Assistant sub inspector Mohan Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the arrested person.