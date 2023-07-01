Kurukshetra man injured as miscreants open fire at SUV

: A Kurukshetra-based man was injured when two unidentified miscreants opened fire at their SUV in Kurukshetra, police said on Friday.

Three other occupants of the vehicle, including the victim’s wife, son and a friend, escaped unhurt in the incident, they said.

The victim, identified as Balram of Sajeev Bura, resident of Kirmach village, sustained a graze wound on the forehead when the two unidentified miscreants came on a bike near sector 10 and opened fire at them. The accused fled the spot.

The victim told the police that the accused fired three round of bullets at them and four bullets hit the car. The police said that they were examining whether it was a bullet injury or broken glass hit him at the forehead.

Rakesh Kumar, incharge of police station, said that the miscreants came on a bike and opened fire at the car and the victim got a minor injury on his forehead and he is out of danger. He said that the police are also examining CCTV footages to get a clue about the accused.

He said that on the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act against undefined accused. The victim also alleged that they had got a ransom call on their mobile phone and the caller had demanded ₹1 crore.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Bhoria said that a special investigation team has been formed and investigation to arrest the accused is going on.

