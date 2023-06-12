Man kills 4-year-old stepdaughter, injures wife with spade in Ajnala; held

The police on Monday arrested a man for killing his 4-year-old stepdaughter and injuring his wife with a spade in Chak Dogran village of Ajnala sub-division.

Accused Raju confessed that he had attacked his stepdaughter and wife with a spade.

Accused Raju Singh and his mother have been arrested in the case. The incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday, when Raju returned home in an inebriated state.

“We got information that the woman was attacked and admitted to a hospital. When we investigated the matter, we found that her daughter was missing. The woman’s husband and his mother were questioned and they admitted that Raju had killed the child and dumped her body in a heap of hay in the village,” said Ajnala station house officer (SHO) Mukhtiar Singh.

He said, “In the presence of an executive magistrate, body of the girl child was recovered from the heap of hay near one Sucha Singh’s house. Later, accused Raju confessed that he had attacked his stepdaughter and wife with a spade, which has also been recovered.”

The SHO said the woman was married to Raju around six months ago. It was her second marriage. Earlier, she was married to a Patiala man. It was Raju’s fourth marriage, he said.

“Raju told us that he was irked over daily quarrels between his wife and his mother. However, our investigation is still on to ascertain the exact motive of the accused behind the girl’s killing and attack on his wife,” said the SHO.

He said Raju and his mother will be produced in a local court for their police remand. The mother-son duo has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Ajnala police station.

