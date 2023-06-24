Two assailants shoot flour mill owner dead in case of ‘mistaken identity in Punjab’s Ferozepur

A 57-year-old man was gunned down in a market in Talwandi Bhai, a rural town 32km away from Ferozepur, on Friday afternoon, in an apparent case of mistaken identity, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Prem Kumar, 57, a flour mill owner.

The deceased has been identified as Prem Kumar, 57, a flour mill owner. (HT Photo)

As per information, at around 2.30 pm, two masked men on a bike entered the shop of Amrit Lal Chabbra, president of district commission agent, Ferozepur, and started firing indiscriminately. The assailants then fled from the spot leaving Prem, who was sitting in Amrit Lal Chabbra’s shop, severely injured. Prem was rushed to a hospital in Moga but succumbed to his injuries. As per reports, Chabbra had gone out for lunch when the incident happened and had asked Prem to sit in his shop.

“I neither have any personal enmity, business dispute with anyone. The unfortunate incident has shaken me deeply,” Amrit Lal said. Amrit Pal is the uncle of Rajinder Chabbra, former president of the District Congress Committee, Ferozepur.

“We are shocked. My uncle Amrit has no feud with anyone,” Rajinder Chabbra said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, said, “We have got strong clues about the assailants, and soon, they will be arrested,” the SSP said. The SSP inspected the spot with Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general, counter-intelligence, Ferozepur.

“A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, besides Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, has been registered against unknown persons, and further probe is on,” the SSP added.

