Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man out of fuel, robs 14-year-old of scooter on Mohali’s Airport Road
chandigarh news

Man out of fuel, robs 14-year-old of scooter on Mohali’s Airport Road

The girl had stopped on noticing the man standing on the road near a scooter after considering that he may need help; later his abandoned scooter was found to have run out of fuel, said Mohali police
The victim, a resident of I-block, Aerocity, was riding her scooter back home after visiting a grocery store, said Mohali police. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 04:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 14-year-old girl was robbed of her scooter by a man near Chhat light point on Airport Road on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, Jasleen Kaur, a resident of I-block, Aerocity, was riding her Honda Activa back home after visiting a grocery store.

“On her way back home, she spotted a man, in his 50s, standing on the roadside with a scooter. Considering that he may need some help, she stopped near the man. But he first tried to snatch her mobile phone and then threatened her that he had a pistol in his possession and drove off with her scooter, leaving his own behind,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Navneet Singh Mahal.

The girl informed her father, who further alerted the police. The DSP said the registration number of the man’s scooter was fake and on further investigation, the two-wheeler was found to be stolen from Amritsar.

“The accused’s scooter had run out of fuel, so he left it there and snatched the other one. A case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him,” said inspector Deepinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP