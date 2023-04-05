Ludhiana: Swindler arrested for stealing money from bank accounts

The city police have arrested a man, who used to pose as a bank employee, for allegedly stealing cash from bank accounts of over 20 residents on the pretext of helping them make transactions at ATM kiosks and swapping their debit cards with a fake one.

The accused, posing as a bank employee, used to target customers who used to face problems in operating ATMs. (Getty images)

The police also recovered 35 stolen debit cards from his possession.

The accused, identified as Inderjit Singh of Ram Nagar of Bhamian, was nabbed by locals when he was seen roaming around an ATM kosk to find another target. A victim had identified him and raised an alarm.

Polcie said the accused confessed to have duped over 20 people.

Inspector Nardev Singh, SHO at police station Moti Nagar, stated that on Tuesday, they received information that locals have nabbed a swindler in the main market of Moti Nagar. The police reached the spot and nabbed him.

Ravinder Dahiya of Moti Nagar, who is the complainant, stated that the accused had taken his debit card on the pretext of helping him in making transactions at the ATM kiosk and later stole money from his bank account. On Tuesday, he identified the accused and caught him with the help of locals.

The inspector added that the accused used to target the bank customers who used to face problems in operating ATMs. The accused, posing as a bank employee, used to offer help to the people in making transactions for them. Meanwhile, the accused swapped their card with a fake one. Later, he used to steal cash from their accounts using the card.

A case under sections 379, 420 and 411 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.