Man sells peanuts outside Ludhiana Improvement Trust to register protest against graft

Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials were left red-faced after a man squatted outside their office in Feroze Gandhi Market and sold peanuts to register his protest against the alleged corruption prevalent in the organisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The lone protester, JP Singh, Dugri resident, said that in 2015 the department had shown bogus dues against him and three officials had sought a bribe of ₹50,000 to settle the matter.

“Since 2015, I have been visiting the improvement trust’s office to get my 100 square-yard house registered. However, the land has not been established in my name. However, in the meantime, the bribe sought to solve the matter has increased from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh,” he said, adding that he has a ‘no-dues certificate’ and transfer certificate.

The protester had also moved court over the matter, after which the Punjab and Haryana high court had given eight-weeks’ time to the trust to act on the matter. However, Singh alleged that officials were dilly-dallying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Calling the allegations baseless, chairperson of the trust Raman Balasubramaniam slammed the allegation of bribery as baseless. “I cannot comment on bribe being sought in 2015, since I was not chairperson then. However, now, there is zero tolerance for corruption in the department. At the same time, I empathise with JP Singh and understand his grievances. The Punjab and Haryana high court monitored vigilance inquiry is going on in the matter pertaining to land restoration. The plot belonging to JP Singh also figures in it. Once we receive directions from the court the remaining formalities will be completed,” said Balasubramaniam.

Re-carpeting to cost ₹9 crore

In a meeting of the trustees, it was found that the Ludhiana Improvement Trust had sent a plan to the local bodies department for recarpeting of road at Focal Point. The carpeting work will cost ₹9 crore. Besides, approval has been sought for the construction of a community centre in Block- C of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar that will cost ₹95 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Atal Apartments, also known as Sahir Ludhianvi apartments, architect has been finalised. Besides seeking approval of for retention wall on Buddha Nullah and Kabristan in Ludhiana East Constituency, ₹10 lakh will be spent on the maintenance of a blind school,” said Balasubramaniam