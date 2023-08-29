Man gets 20-year jail term for raping Class 7 student

A fast-track court in Fatehabad on Monday sentenced a man for 20 years in jail for raping and sexually harassing a Class 7 girl student last year.

A fast-track court in Fatehabad on Monday sentenced a man for 20 years in jail for raping and sexually harassing a Class 7 girl student last year.

Fast-track court special judge Sunil Jindal convicted Surender for 20 years and imposed a fine of ₹65,000 on him.

A spokesman of Fatehabad police said that they had received a complaint on August 30 last year from the 12-year-old girl’s father. The girl’s father stated that the accused used to come to the victim’s house frequently. The accused had raped the girl by dragging her inside his house when she was returning home.

Man gets life term for raping minor girl

In Mahendergarh’s Narnaul, a fast-track court of judge Amandeep Diwan had convicted a man for life term for abducting and raping a minor girl two years ago. The court also slammed the accused with a fine of ₹1 lakh.

The accused had abducted the girl and later raped her. He was booked under rape , abduction and various sections of the POCSO Act at Nangal Choudhary police station in August 2021.