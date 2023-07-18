Ludhiana: Man jailed for life for raping 8-yr-old

The court of additional district and sessions judge Amarjeet Singh on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape of an 8-year-old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 2 lakh on the convict. (iStock)

The court ordered the convict, Ishwar Vishkarma, to remain in prison till the remainder of his life. The court also ordered that the accused should not be released on parole till he completes 25 years in prison.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on the convict.

The case was registered in October, 2020 when the victim’s father reported to the police that the youngest of his three daughters was missing from their residence in Guru Nanak Nagar.

After a search by the family, the girl was found naked and bleeding in the neighbour’s room. She was crying. The accused, who too was in the room, fled the spot. He was later arrested.

