Chandigarh: Phone snatcher to cool heels in jail for six years

A 25-year-old man who snatched a cyclist’s mobile phone near the Sector 32/33 roundabout in December 2021 has been sentenced to six years in jail by a local court.

The Chandigarh court observed that the prosecution had proved the case and convicted him under Section 379-A of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

The convict, Chandan Madan, is a resident of Burail village, Chandigarh. The court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on him.

As per case files, the victim, Parmod Kumar, an employee of the Chandigarh municipal corporation, was cycling back home towards Sector 45. When he reached the Sector 32/33 roundabout, a man on a Honda Activa scooter snatched his mobile phone and sped away.

During trial, Madan’s counsel claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

However, the court observed that the prosecution had proved the case and convicted him under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code.

UT police nab three snatchers

Chandigarh Police on Monday nabbed three men who had snatched a woman’s mobile phone near Sector 37 on the intervening night between April 7 and 8.

Police also recovered the mobile phone and the scooter used in the crime from the possession of the accused, Abhishek Kuma, 22, Deepak, alias Nokhi Ram, 18, and Vishal, 19, all residents of Dadumajra Colony.

The victim, Kamalpreet Kaur of Phase 1, Mohali, had told the police that she was talking on her mobile phone near a temple in Sector 37, when three men on a scooter came from behind and fled with her mobile phone. Police said the accused were arrested through technical intelligence.

Mohali police recover 10 stolen phones from Dera Bassi man

Mohali The local police have solved 10 cases of mobile phone theft with the arrest of a Dera Bassi resident.

The accused has been identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Jinder, a resident of Gulabgarh, Dera Bassi.

His arrest came following a probe into the theft of the mobile phone of one Balbir Singh outside a gurdwara in the locality. As per Balbir, the accused had entered into a scuffle with him and made off with his phone.

Following his arrest, Harjinder confessed to his involvement in more such cases, following which nine more mobile phones were recovered from him.